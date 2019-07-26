Genuine Amish Furniture set to close its doors in the fall

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Genuine Amish Furniture, which called St. Peter home for 19 years, is set to close its doors.
The owner works with more than 150 Amish builders from Indiana and Ohio.
Shoppers now will find a going out of business sale.
Owner Gary Frank, decided it was time to retire.
“It’s hard, harder than what I thought it would be. I was hoping that maybe someone would take over the business. It’s not happening. I haven’t tried real hard but it’s tough. You’ve been doing it for this many years and give it up and not see it continuing on but it’s the way things are nowadays and you just go on,” Frank said.
The store will officially close at the end of October.
Frank says he is open to selling the business.
