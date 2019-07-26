’Greetings from Le Sueur’ will reign as visitors enter the city

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The wall on the North side of the former Green Giant plant will soon have a mural to welcome you into the city of Le Sueur.
The Le Sueur Community Foundation was awarded a Paint the Town grant to do exactly that.
Taking the lead is muralist Lana Beck.
Beck has lived in the community for 18 years and has been painting for 22 years.
“I always say I get to have a lot of fun every day and then people actually pay me to do this,” Beck said.
Beck and the community foundation joined forces to try and create a meaningful mural.
“What is Le Sueur all about? And is it a mural just for the sake of having a mural or does it have purpose?” Beck said.
The result would be in the style of a vintage post card that'll say 'Greetings from Le Sueur.'
It will also feature pieces that represent the grounds of Le Sueur, but not all will be as easy to spot.
“We had to bring in the giant, unfortunately the Green Giant is no longer working in Le Sueur and so we kind of made him an Easter egg - something you kind of have to look for in the picture,” Beck explained.
The mural will reach across 15 4x8 ft canvases.
And with a mural that size, a little help is needed.
Each canvas was designed using a color coding technique to make the painting process user–friendly for all members of the community.
“Help has been coming in from all over the community, we’ve got ages from 6 to 68," Beck said.
And that's not the only way the community has been involved.
“We’ve used city members, we’ve had local businesses that have donated and so it’s been a real community effort. It’s just something that is our goal as a community foundation, to give back to the community and also to get the community involved,” Community Foundation member Kristen Pfarr said.
