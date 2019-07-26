Gus Station Car Show rescheduled for Aug. 3rd

July 25, 2019

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Steele County Historical Society has moved the 5th Annual Gus Station Car Show to Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Steele County History Center.

Classic cars of all ages, domestics and imports will be on display throughout the facility’s parking area.

The car show is a participant voting system, with open class trophies to the top ten vehicles. A dash plaque will be given to all entries.

There is a $5 registration fee per vehicle.

Visit the Steele County Historical Society Facebook event for more information.

