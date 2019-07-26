Home Free at the Mankato Civic Center on Dec. 22

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Home Free will be returning to the Mankato Civic Center for the Dive Bar Christmas Tour. The country a cappella group will perform on Sunday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.
“Dive Bar Saints” is the title track in Home Free’s upcoming album release, out this summer. The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this winter. Rupp is also a Mankato-native.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mankato Civic Center Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets are $49.50, $36.50, 26.50 and $21.50 – all seats reserved.
For more information visit https://www.mankatociviccenter.com/
