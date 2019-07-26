Lake Crystal man fatally injured in one-vehicle crash

By KEYC Online Staff | July 26, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 5:42 PM

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Lake Crystal man suffered fatal injuries while riding a motorcycle in Kasota Township Friday afternoon.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Shanaska Creek Road and North Shore Drive in Kasota Township.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the motorcycle, Ben Tresise, 63, laid the bike down while traveling southbound on Shanaska Creek Road.

Tresise was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

