Medina man is charged for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Mankato hotel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 36-year-old Vijaya Soman of Medina faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third and fourth degrees stemming from incident in late May.
According to a criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl met Soman through a dating app called Plenty of Fish. Soman says he drove down to Mankato to “have sex with a female he met on Snapsex.com.”
He allegedly picked the underage girl up from the Blue Earth County Library and brought her to a Mankato hotel.
Court documents show the alleged victim told Mankato Public Safety that she and Soman had sex at the hotel.
The criminal complaint says she was brought to Mayo Cinic - Mankato for a SART Exam after reporting a sexual assault.
Soman told investigators that he stated that he believed she was 18 because the website requires users to be 18.
If convicted on both charges, Soman faces a total of 25 years in prison.
