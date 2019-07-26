Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging adds 2 board members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) announced the appointment of Beverly Gillund and Kandyce Peton to its board of directors Tuesday.
Gillund is a registered nurse, licensed social worker and has spoken professionaly throughout the country about telegealth and other technology improvements in rural health care.
Peton is currently a member of the Courtland City Council and works retail while also being a registered nurse who has worked nationally in hospitals, health systems and specialty surgery centers.
“As a member of the MNRAAA Board of Directors, I would like to welcome these two individuals to the board," said Board Chairman Robert Roessler. "I look forward to the perspectives and past experiences they’ll contribute to help create a preferred future for MNRAAA and older adults living in southwest Minnesota.”
Gillund and Peton join the MNRAAA Board of Directors that includes members from the 27 county service area, ranging from a former hospital administrator to an executive director of an assisted living community.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.