Minnesota senators introduce bill to help spouses with Medicaid

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) introduced a bill with her colleague, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), that aims to help married couples in their state and across the country.
“This is what families want,” Sen. Smith said. “The problem we have right now is that you can literally drive yourself into bankruptcy with the cost of care. Our bill solves that problem.”
The Protecting Married Seniors from Impoverishment Act will, if passed, ensure couples “are able to access home and community-based Mediciaid services without having to completely deplete their savings,” the senators said in a press release.
“I’ve heard so many stories about families that reach the point where their loved one can’t live on their own, and the only options are a nursing home or assisted living center,” Sen. Smith said. “… This says you can stay at home and you don’t have to drive yourself into bankruptcy.”
The act is co-sponsored by seven Democrats including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). Sen. Smith said she hopes to soon gain more bipartisan support for the bill.
