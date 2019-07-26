Night on the Farm promoted education and fun

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A dairy farm in New Ulm hosted its 7th Family Night on the Farm July 25 and the rain didn’t stop families from stopping out to enjoy a sweet treat and visit the farm.
A night on the farm provided everything from ice cream, tractor rides to the opportunity to feed dairy calves and the owners of the farm open up their doors for the every two years event with the help of volunteers.
“We have many, many helpers that help put this event together, the largest one being the New Ulm Farm City Hub Club, they’ve partnered with us on this every time we’ve done this,” said dairy farm owners and event hosts, Steve and Kerry Hoffman.
This year the event featured meal accommodations as well.
“This is the first year we’ve had food, we’ve heard from a lot of parents that they wish we had food in previous years because the kids were hungry, so we thought this year we would add in the food, the burgers are being grilled by the Redwood Cattlemen’s Association,” said the Hoffmans.
Though there may be some new additions, the goal is the same.
“Our main goal here is to educate the public on what happens on the dairy farm and all the fun things that are out here, they get to pet our calves, they get to watch the cows being milked, our goal is education and fun, of course,” said the Hoffmans.
They even invited some local royalty to the event that happens every other year.
“What a great opportunity it is to get on the dairy farm and learn the story of dairy farmers who care, not only about their animals, but about you and producing nutrition foods for your table,” said Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Rebekka Paskewitz.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.