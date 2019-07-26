Public safety officials prepare for hands-free law to go into effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The hands–free driving law goes into effect next Thursday, and drivers aren’t the only ones preparing for it.
Mankato Public Safety wants to make sure their officers understand the intention behind the law.
They are working on educating residents about the law as well.
“We have to have those internal discussions on what do we think this is going to look like for us. How often, what’s the volume of calls, what’s the volume of stops?” said Mankato Public Safety Commander Matt DuRose.
The law that bans drivers from camping out in the left lane also goes into effect Aug. first.
