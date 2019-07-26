Ramps in St. James closed for Highway 60 construction project

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Westbound ramps for Highway 4 in St. James may close for concrete paving. MnDOT says drivers will use Watonwan County Road 12 interchange to get into St. James.
This will be the last round of traffic restrictions on Highway 60, and will go into place as early as Monday.
Access to the golf course and rest is only available from the westbound side, a temporary gravel driveway has been made for access to South Fork golf Course.
These traffic restrictions should be in place until sometime in September.
