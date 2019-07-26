Reps. Considine and Munson give legislative update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As many new laws start to go into effect in the coming weeks, KEYC is taking a look at what lawmakers are prioritizing for the summer and the next legislative session.
Rep. Jack Considine (DFL, Mankato) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R, Lake Crystal) sat down with KEYC Friday.
Among other things, Considine addressed his upcoming fall tour, which will focus on looking over bonding requests.
Meanwhile, Munson discussed the budget and wanting to lower the costs of prescription drugs.
“My biggest disappointment in the last session was I was lead to believe that home health aids and personal care attendants in greater Minnesota that are making $11 an hour on average were going to be included in the raise. They weren’t," said Considine.
Considine said that one of his biggest priorities at the start of the next legislative session will be to introduce a bill that will raise wages for home health aides and personal care attendants to $14 an hour.
He plans to get the bill on the floor within the first month.
This fall, he also plans to tour Minnesota to get caught up in bonding requests.
According to Minnesota Management and Budget, there are over $5 billion in requests.
“The House Bonding Committee heard 165 bills. The Senate Bonding Committee didn’t even meet," he said.
The schedule is tentative, but Considine plans to visit northwestern Minnesota on Sept. fourth, fifth and sixth.
He then plans to head to northeastern Minnesota on Sept. 17, 18 and 19.
He also plans to visit southeastern Minnesota on Oct. 21 and 22.
Finally, he plans to visit the metro area on Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
Considine said updates and locations will be provided on his Facebook page.
Considine also said he and other lawmakers want to make sure that the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is eligible for annual funding for programming.
Munson said his biggest concern about last session was that the governor, speaker of the house and senate majority leader didn’t come to an agreement on the budget until the last day of session, forcing them into a special session.
He also said he didn’t think lowering healthcare costs got the attention it needed.
Next session, he wants to address the costs of prescription drugs and says one solution is to allow the re-importation of drugs from other countries.
“There’s a lot of talk about insulin costs. A lot of that can be offset with allowing importation of drugs from other countries. We had a program set up here in the early 2000s. It was ended because there was a lack of interest. But there’s a major interest now in importing drugs, so we should get back to a program that allows for that," Munson said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.