Sealcoating to impact North Mankato streets next week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sealcoating the week of July 29 through August 2 will impact some North Mankato streets.
Crews will be sealcoating several miles of road as part of yearly maintenance. No parking signs will be placed the day before along the respective routes.
The following roads are scheduled for maintenance:
Cross from the South Ave dead end to Range St.
Belgrade from Lee Blvd to Range St.
Bennett St
Range St from South dead end to Webster Ave
Lee Blvd from Lor Ray to Lookout Dr. (This will require a closure of Lee Hill)
