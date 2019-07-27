Arrow Ace Hardware hosts a grill skills BBQ class

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Arrow Ace Hardware store in Saint Peter hosted a Grill Skills Barbecue Class today for members of the community.
The event’s special guest was Ace Hardware’s national barbecue expert Chef Jason Morse.
Morse led the class. providing tips on grilling the perfect steak, chicken, pork chops and fish.
Store staff says they want to be a barbecue resource for all of southern Minnesota.
“There has been a lot of interest with having a professional chef come here to Arrow Ace Hardware. People can ask questions. It doesn’t matter what level of a barbecue chef you are, there is always a few questions that you’re going to have or pick something up that’s a new rub or a new sauce... just a new way of doing things," marketing and advertising manager Mike Schwertfeger said.
The store will offer another class in August for tailgating. The class will focus on tailgating recipes in time for football season.
