Blue Earth County departments consolidate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A couple Blue Earth County departments have consolidated into one.
The Taxpayer Services and Environmental Services have combined.
The County Board deemed this necessary due to staff changes at the end of 2018.
Even though these entities seem like opposites, they actually correlate more than one would think.
“Our property tax department and our tax payer service department really is a very broad area so we touch everything from paying property taxes to getting homestead and valuing real estate," Taxpayer Services Director Michael Stalberger said. "The reason for that consolidation is all of those land functions can come together very closely with environmental services.”
Stalberger, who is set to become the director of the new consolidated department, went on to add that having these services under one roof will help them work together as a group more effectively.
