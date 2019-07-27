First-of-its-kind tractor built by students at Minnesota State University, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of eight Minnesota State University, Mankato mechanical engineering students built a tractor from scratch, the first-of-its-kind for the university.
The tractor, named Maverick One, was presented at a Tractor Student Design Competition Conference in Illinois.
The tractor was too heavy to be placed in the competition as weight is a factor, but the team captain said many were impressed by the quality presented by MSU in their first year at the competition.
The tractor was built in ten months by the team members and is currently on campus and will be used as a model for other classes.
“I think it’s quite unique, especially in a design field, a lot of our programs are going to be going toward designing stuff like this in the agricultural industry or basically and hands on experience, it’s huge; I believe it’s super helpful to have the exposure to it,” said the team’s captain and MSU mechanical engineering student Spencer Velzke.
The hands-on learning was made possible thanks to support from Industrial Fabrication Services in Lake Crystal and a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
