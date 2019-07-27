Madison Lake Fire Department joins in on town celebration

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madison Lake Fire Department held their open house Friday, intermingling with Paddlefish Days, Madison Lake’s town celebration.
The evening and the weekend is more than just a celebration for the fire department.
The Madison Lake Fire Department’s open house was held on the Friday night of Paddlefish Days weekend every year and 2019 included food, ice cream, bouncy houses and water fights.
“The whole community is open and welcome to attend, we provide food, water, pop, bounce houses, the kids can look at the trucks if they want and then they have some stuff, shirts and stuff like that for purchase if they want,” said Fire Chief of the Madison Lake Fire Department Kevin Kennedy.
The weekend’s festivities are much more than a celebration.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it supplements any of the equipment we’re buying. We’re always trying to update our equipment, buy new equipment specifically this year for water rescue, ice rescue,” said the Public Education Coordinator for the Madison Lake Fire Department Roger Sward.
Festivities and fundraising continues on Saturday morning of the town’s festival.
“We start with a pancake breakfast in the morning from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., beer gardens form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then two bands, Warren Street starts at 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Foreplay finishes out the night from 9 til 12:30 a.m.,” said Kennedy.
The funds the fire department receives during the weekend of Paddlefish Days are thanks to community support.
“The community is amazing, they support us, they come out; the pancake breakfast is always a big hit, the street dance is always a big success so they do, they support us,” said Sward.
Festivities continue with a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Fire Hall on Main Street in Madison Lake.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.