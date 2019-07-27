TV show ‘Small Town Big Deal’ comes to Montgomery for Kolacky Days

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - When a national TV show comes to a small town like Montgomery, it’s a pretty big deal.
'Small Town Big Deal’ hosts Rodney Miller and Jann Carl were in the city filming a segment at Kolacky Days.
They will also be there tomorrow.
The hosts travel around America to highlight different people, communities and events.
“So coming here to Kolacky Days is a perfect example of what we do, which is we find, like hidden gems and treasures," said Carl.
The episode will air in November, but the town is already telling its story.
“It’s the first Czech festival we’ve ever done and the first time we’ve ever eaten kolache. And the tractor pull this afternoon where they pull the tractor is unique," Miller said.
Locals like six-year-old Leighton Beelch also enjoyed the activities.
“My favorite one’s the bouncy house, because right when you step in and then you start to bounce, and then you go super high and then like almost to the top," he said.
Whether you’re young or old, there’s a sense of community at Kolacky Days.
“We like to say that 'Small Town Big Deal’ is our love letter to America, and highlighting things like this is what we do," Miller said.
In a couple of weeks, Miller and Carl will be back in Minnesota for the World Ploughing Championship.
