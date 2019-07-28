Blues on Belgrade returns for the 11th summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the 11th year, Belgrade Avenue closes to traffic and opens to music, fun and the community.
The six–band line–up takes the stage from noon to 11 p.m., and event organizers say thousands stop by.
“It is 2 o’clock in the afternoon right now and there’s already a couple of hundred people out here and by 5 o’clock tonight this whole street will be packed with people,” music organizer Jake Downs said.
Though the event is branded by the Blues, Downs ensured a well–rounded line–up.
“I tried to come up with a lineup that would be suitable for everybody, but have a little bit of something for all different types of people so they could enjoy it. So each of the bands are very different, but they all fall under the same blues genre,” Downs said.
From kids to adults - and dogs, it seemed everyone enjoyed the tunes.
Especially sisters Becky and Pam, who have come to the event since it began.
“This event is well worth it, all the vendors, all the neighbors, friends and people that come from different towns. It’s great,” Mankato resident Becky Homer said.
There are food stands from the bars on Belgrade Avenue, vendors, and space to dance.
Every year, Business on Belgrade hosts the event to attract and engage the community.
And it's not too late to enjoy the fun. The free night of music continues until 11 p.m. tonight.
