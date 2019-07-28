Mankato Peppers Blue 10U looking to finish strong in USA Northern Nationals

“They’re good, they’ve gotten so much better since the beginning of the year, they do have some history together and do know, they’re comfortable with each other. Keira’s gotten so much better as far as blocking balls, keeping them in front of her so I think that gives Cami confidence when she’s pitching to throw any pitch she wants knowing that her catcher’s going to get in front of it and keep and knock it down,” Barten said.