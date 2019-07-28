Minnesota man aims to teach locals on the Vietnam War

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One man is trying to educate Minnesotans on the Vietnam War and its impact.
Arn Kind started a business called Historical Experiences and tours Minnesota with similar presentations about wars in history.
He researched the Vietnam War for about a year before giving the presentation.
“More than anything, I want to relate to the American people, to the Minnesotans, to the Mankatoans here today why did we go to Vietnam to begin with? What was so important there? And then secondly, why did we end up not winning that war?” Kind said.
Kind’s website has his upcoming presentations.
