Search resumes after 11 year old goes missing swimming in Blue Earth River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A search effort has resumed this Sunday on the Blue Earth River following a probable drowning.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just before 6:00 Saturday evening to a call for a missing boy at Rapidan County Park.
The sheriff’s office says the 11 year old was swimming in the river with other children and was believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current.
Captain Paul Barta with the sheriff’s office says search efforts were postponed after sunset Saturday and resumed early Sunday morning.
Rapidan County Park will be closed while the search continues. The name of the child is being withheld pending family notification.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the Minnesota DNR, Nicollet County Sheriffs Office, Le Sueur County Sheriffs Office and Lake Crystal Fire Department.
