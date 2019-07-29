Body of missing Madelia boy, 11, recovered in Blue Earth River

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of a missing Madelia boy has been recovered in the Blue Earth River Monday.
Denilson Fidel Funes De Leon, 11, was swimming in the river with other children Saturday afternoon and is believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current.
The body was recovered approximately a mile downriver from where the boys had been swimming.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Minnesota DNR, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Crystal Fire Department.
