Bright Lights by City Center Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato's City Center Partnership is putting together a design plan of ideas to literally brighten up portions of Mankato and North Mankato with light art.
Areas like Belgrade Avenue, downtown Mankato, Front Street, and portions of Old Town are included in the light art concepts.
The proposal stems from a Front Street Connectivity Plan, and the ideas presented aim to add a new vibrancy to the busy parts of Mankato and North Mankato while improving safety with the added lighting.
“The intention here is that these plans will be picked up whether they be private or municipal and evolve over time as developments occur, so if a street is rebuilt then some of these elements can be added in at that time. Others might be projects that get picked off as real neat community projects and can maybe run with a life of their own," said Eric Harriman, director of operations at Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group and volunteer with the aesthetics and livability committee with the Mankato City Center Partnership.
Funding for the ideas is up in the air since the concepts can be picked up privately or by the community, and funding is based on each individual project.
