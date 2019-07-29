Covenant Family Church will act as permanent homeless shelter this winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A formerly rotating homeless shelter will now have a single host site.
Covenant Family Church will be the shelter site. Centenary United Methodist will rent out the space from October through April.
Permanent beds instead of cots will be just one of the aspects of the new site.
“So important I think for our guests to be able to be in one place because it gives them that stability. There isn’t the pick up and move every Monday it helps us enforce boundaries and guidelines a little bit easier because we are in the same location every time and it’s going to help us provide more continuity of care just because we’re not dealing with that settling into new buildings all the time," Centenary United Methodist Pastor Erica Koser said.
The location will be rented out this year as a test to see how things go. The goal is to make the location permanent and year-round. In order to help raise funds, Centenary United Methodist will host a Connections Crawl in Old Town Mankato on September 12.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.