Mankato woman assists caterpillars on their journey to becoming butterflies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Generations of monarch butterflies have spawned right here in Mankato and continue to come back year after year.
Monarchs are pretty extraordinary animals.
Each year, the butterflies make the trek to Mexico only to return to Jaklyn Olson’s yard when it’s warm enough to fly back north.
Jaklyn gathers the eggs from the grass in her yard, nurtures them as caterpillars, lets them cocoon and eventually turn in butterflies.
This process is a lot weirder than one may think.
“They hang themselves upside down by their feet. Then, when they are hanging upside down for a good few hours, their head splits open and their skin kind of opens up all the way to their feet and falls off. Then they are just kind of green goop," explained Olson.
Olson’s favorite part is when her butterflies return to her own backyard from Mexico.
She says she has raised over 1,000 caterpillars.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.