Minnesota Zoo welcomes birth of llama

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Zoo welcomed the birth of a baby llama Sunday.
The newborn llama, called a cria, was nearly a month overdue.
The mother, Calypso, and the cria are doing well.
Llamas typically have an 11-month gestation period, however, a pregnant llama can control when she gives birth, often extending the pregnancy to wait for ideal weather and environmental conditions.
This is the second cria born at the zoo this summer. The first cria was born in May, just three days before the Llama Trek opened to the public.
The Llama Trek now features 22 total llamas, 20 adults and two crias.
