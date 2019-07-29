Mudville Days hosts first Mutton Busting event

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Lafayette’s Mudville Days hosted its first Mutton Busting event, Sunday.
Kids had to hold onto a sheep for six seconds.
Thirteen year–old Blake Voges said it was exciting to try out.
“Well you just got to hang on and hang on for dear life," he said.
Sunday’s event was held at Dave’s Place of Lafayette.
Almost 40 kids signed up.
There was also a prize for the winner.
“Six seconds, but of course if they hang on a little longer, and we also have the ‘sorry your sheep wasn’t very kind to you award,'" said Dave’s Place owner Kristen Chambers.
The event was perfectly safe for kids, and kids were given face masks to wear.
Voges had some advice for those wanting to try it out in the future.
“Wrap your arms and hold on tight," he said.
