North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Pool to open Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The day many in the area have been waiting for: the re-opening of North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park pool.
Renovations were complete and crews began filling it with water last week.
The pool will open to the public on Wednesday at 1:00.
The remodeled facility will be ADA accessible with rock climbing, zip lining and much more.
The $3.2 million project, which began in August 2018, was the largest renovation since it opened in the late 1960s.
The opening was delayed due to severe winter weather and a rainy spring.
According to the city’s website, the hours will be 1 to 7 PM daily until closing for the season.
