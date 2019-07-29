North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Pool to open Wednesday

The Spring Lake Park pool began the filling process July 24,2019. It opens to the public on July 31. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By Mitch Keegan | July 29, 2019 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 1:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The day many in the area have been waiting for: the re-opening of North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park pool.

Renovations were complete and crews began filling it with water last week.

The pool will open to the public on Wednesday at 1:00.

The remodeled facility will be ADA accessible with rock climbing, zip lining and much more.

The $3.2 million project, which began in August 2018, was the largest renovation since it opened in the late 1960s.

The opening was delayed due to severe winter weather and a rainy spring.

According to the city’s website, the hours will be 1 to 7 PM daily until closing for the season.

