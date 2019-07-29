Red Cross offering gift cards to fight emergency blood need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hoping a gift card will help entice blood donations.
To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all donate through August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.
The Red Cross says they currently have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
You can schedule an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 29-Aug. 15:
Blue Earth
Eagle Lake
8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 605 Parkway Ave.
Lake Crystal
8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
Mankato
7/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mankato Clinic, 1400 Madison Ave.
7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
8/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
8/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
8/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
8/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.
8/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.
_______________
Brown
Hanska
8/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.
New Ulm
7/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alliance Bank, 322 N. Minnesota St.
8/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.
Springfield
8/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Springfield High School, 12 Burns Ave.
8/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 625 N. Jackson Ave.
_______________
Faribault
Bricelyn
8/6/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 309 N. Main St.
_______________
Freeborn
Albert Lea
8/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.
_______________
Le Sueur
Waterville
8/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 14534 MN 60
_______________
Martin
Trimont
8/8/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 61 Main St. E.
_______________
Nicollet
Mankato
8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 Howard Drive W.
_______________
Rice
Faribault
7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
8/2/2019: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Rice County Fair, 1814 2nd Ave. NW
8/4/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
8/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
8/7/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
8/8/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
7/31/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
8/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.
8/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.
_______________
Scott
Belle Plaine
8/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kingsway Retirement Living, 815 W. Main St.
New Market
8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Scott County Library-Market Village, 100 J. Roberts Way
New Prague
8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 411 4th St. SW
Shakopee
8/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave.
8/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Minnesota Correctional Facility, 1010 W. 6th Ave.
8/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
_______________
Steele
Owatonna
8/6/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.
8/9/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Family Video, 205 N. Oak Ave.
_______________
Waseca
New Richland
8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Waseca
8/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.
8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.
8/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE
