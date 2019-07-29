Red Cross offering gift cards to fight emergency blood need

(Source: Brooks)
By Mitch Keegan | July 29, 2019 at 9:41 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:41 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hoping a gift card will help entice blood donations.

To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all donate through August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.

The Red Cross says they currently have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

You can schedule an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 29-Aug. 15:

Blue Earth

Eagle Lake

8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 605 Parkway Ave.

Lake Crystal

8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.

Mankato

7/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mankato Clinic, 1400 Madison Ave.

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

8/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

8/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

8/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

8/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.

8/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.

_______________

Brown

Hanska

8/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.

New Ulm

7/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alliance Bank, 322 N. Minnesota St.

8/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.

Springfield

8/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Springfield High School, 12 Burns Ave.

8/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 625 N. Jackson Ave.

_______________

Faribault

Bricelyn

8/6/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 309 N. Main St.

_______________

Freeborn

Albert Lea

8/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

_______________

Le Sueur

Waterville

8/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 14534 MN 60

_______________

Martin

Trimont

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 61 Main St. E.

_______________

Nicollet

Mankato

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 Howard Drive W.

_______________

Rice

Faribault

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.

8/2/2019: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Rice County Fair, 1814 2nd Ave. NW

8/4/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.

8/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.

8/7/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.

8/8/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.

Lonsdale

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW

Northfield

8/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.

8/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.

_______________

Scott

Belle Plaine

8/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kingsway Retirement Living, 815 W. Main St.

New Market

8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Scott County Library-Market Village, 100 J. Roberts Way

New Prague

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 411 4th St. SW

Shakopee

8/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave.

8/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Minnesota Correctional Facility, 1010 W. 6th Ave.

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.

_______________

Steele

Owatonna

8/6/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.

8/9/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Family Video, 205 N. Oak Ave.

_______________

Waseca

New Richland

8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.

Waseca

8/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.

8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.

8/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE

