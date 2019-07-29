Road sealcoating in North Mankato begins today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Road sealcoating begins today in North Mankato in multiple areas of town.
These areas include:
- Cross Street from the South Avenue dead end to Range Street
- Belgrade from Lee Boulevard to Range Street.
- All of Bennett Street
- Range Street from South dead end to Webster Avenue
- And Lee Boulevard from Lor Ray to Lookout Drive
The city says the Lee Boulevard Hill will have to be closed when work is being done.
No parking signs will be placed the day ahead of sealcoating on each street.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.