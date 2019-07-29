Search continues on Blue Earth River for missing Madelia Boy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Search efforts resumed at 8:00 Monday morning at Rapidan County Park for an 11-year-old Madelia boy.
Denis Funez was swimming in the river with other children Saturday afternoon and is believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current.
Crews began searching since Saturday but efforts have been unsuccessful so far.
“There’s areas of varying depth. You’ve got holes in the river, shallow areas and rock bars that are obstructions. The other thing is obviously it’s very cloudy water so visually it’s very difficult to see anything. A lot of it is going by touch or feel for the divers while they are down there. The sonar definitely helps highlight those areas we need to check more,” said Blue Earth County Sheriff Department Captain Paul Barta.
Crews are looking just down the river from the Rapidan Dam in a deep part of the river called Davis’ Hole.
Barta says crews will continue their search until Funez is found.
"As we've said from the beginning, our heart goes out to the family. Our sole purpose is to get them answers and hopefully get a resolution today. We'll be searching again throughout the day until we locate him or until we run into some unforeseen circumstances. Most likely it's going to be nightfall unless we have some success before that."
Rapidan County Park will remain closed while the search continues.
