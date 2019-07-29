Tina Smith’s staff comes to Mankato Tuesday as part of listening tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith’s (D-Minn.) Housing and Regional staff will be at the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of Smith’s statewide “Housing Listening Tour” to discuss the impact that the housing shortage is having on families, businesses, and communities in Southern Minnesota.
Sen. Smith said virtually every Minnesota community - whether it’s in rural areas, urban centers, or on tribal land - currently has a housing crisis. Smith added that this housing crisis upends the stability of families, ability of businesses to create jobs and the opportunities communities have to grow and prosper.
The listening session will include local leaders, housing officials, and residents from the Southern Minnesota region.
