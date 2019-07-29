Waterville community raises money for Will Potter’s family following his death

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It's been just over two weeks since the Waterville community lost firefighter Will Potter.
Now they are coming together to raise money for his family.
Today’s event was hosted by a Waterville bar that Potter, his wife Cayla and two young girls frequently visited.
“It happened so fast and no one was expecting any of this. It’s not something that we would wish for anyone... it’s something that we’re trying to do what we can,” brother-in-law Travis Roach said.
Today, the community was invited to the Bullheads Bar and Grill to craft a sign with the proceeds going directly to the family.
Owner of the bar and grill, Kathy Hoy, says there's not much that can be done other than give.
“We just got to support her and lift her up and as a community I think everybody is doing a great job at that. So we have to be proud of our Waterville community,” Hoy said.
Roach says they feel the support.
“When we found the news, there was of course there was all the family, we all came – but so many friends, so many people from the community all came over bringing food, cards. We didn’t ask for any of this no one ask for it, but everyone just steps up the plate and we’re just so thankful for them that they would do that," Roach added.
And members of the community say they've been given a new appreciation for life.
“Live each day one day at a time, because you don’t know what can happen. You know, he left to go to work in the morning – and now we’re here,” Hoy said.
There are many ways you can help.
Frandsen Bank in Waterville has an account open for donations, there are also stickers and t–shirts for sale, along with other upcoming events.
You can contact the Bullhead Bar & Grill by visiting their website to learn more: http://bullheadsbarandgrill.com/.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.