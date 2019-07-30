Blue Earth County’s newest director of library services, Kelly McBride, shares new ideas

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County’s newest director of library services, Kelly McBride, shared her new ideas with KEYC as she settles into her role, which she started in January.
McBride said she wants to see more technology in the library.
She said that possibly includes more technology training classes.
She’s also looking forward to fall, which will have new activities for kids.
“We’re going to have a ‘school’s out’ activity going on on days the kids don’t have school. We’re also doing Maker Mondays, so we’re going to have some maker-type activities here on Monday evenings," she said.
McBride said she is excited about the role and looks forward to seeing the library engage more with the community.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.