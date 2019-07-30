Council to consider annexing land for potential motorsports park

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Eagle Lake City Council is getting closer to making a decision on whether to approve development for a motorsports park.
Earlier this month, the council informed residents that they are considering an agreement that would annex three parcels of Le Ray Township land north of Highway 14 on the east side of town.
Next week, the council will consider a joint resolution with the Township to move forward with the process.
The resolution does not guarantee the park will be built.
“So right now the city council is going through the exploration process with the developer and kind of figuring out the pros and cons, and how will this benefit Eagle Lake, are there any detriments, and if so, what can we do to rectify those potential flaws to the project,” Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said.
Meanwhile, the developer who proposed the park is conducting voluntary studies on noise, traffic and the archeological impact of the project.
Bromeland notes the proposal is a two to three mile road course and driver training facility, not a speedway or a raceway.
The Eagle Lake City Council meets again on August 5.
