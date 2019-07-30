DNR announces new deer hunting regulations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DNR has new regulations for this year’s deer hunting season, and announced that licenses are available August 1st.
Hunters can start planning ahead for significant changes to deer season regulations, including a youth deer season that’s expanded statewide, expanded deer feeding and attractant bans, and other updates related to managing chronic wasting disease.
The dedicated, statewide youth season runs from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, for youth hunters ages 10-17. In the past, the youth season was only available in the southeast, northwest and Twin Cities metro permit areas.
Feeding and attractants are banned due to a spread in chronic wasting disease among deer. Feeding and attractants increase the risk of transmitting diseases like CWD transmitting between animals.
For more detail, the 2019 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping regulations handbook is now available on the DNR’s deer hunting page at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
Hunting licenses go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1, and are available at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-646-6367, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.
