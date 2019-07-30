Fairmont man gets 15 years probation in 2018 fatal crash

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man is sentenced to 15 years’ probation for a fatal crash that happened back in March of 2018.
Last month, Tyler Richard Byers pleaded guilty in Martin County to one count of Criminal Vehicular Homicide.
Three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of third degree DWI were dismissed.
Authorities say Byers was driving on Highway 263 in Rolling Green Township just after midnight on March 11, 2018 when he rolled the vehicle.
His passenger, 26–year–old Myra Guzman, died in the crash.
The State Patrol crash report listed roads as snow and ice covered, with alcohol as a factor.
Investigators say Byers was traveling between 78 and 84 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
The judge imposed a six year prison sentence, but stayed that sentence for 15 years.
Byers will serve 180 days in the Martin County Jail.
