Farmamerica and MN Ag in the Classroom educate the educators

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers from across the state visited Waseca for Farmamerica’s hands-on learning session about hops and hemp July 30.
It’s all thanks to a partnership with Farmamerica and Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom.
Farmamerica toured 50 teachers around Waseca, visiting Half Pint Brewing Company to learn about hops, enjoying lunch at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm and stopping at Midwest Hemp Farms to learn about hemp as a new cash crop thanks to the latest Farm Bill.
“The room for profitability with hemp in rotation with corn and soy is going to be amazing for Minnesota farms. It’s going to be big for Minnesota economy and our local, especially rural, life,” said Farmamerica’s program and communications director, Amy Durand.
Teachers in Minnesota need 125 clock hours to renew their teaching license every five years, which they can do through conferences, continued education or events like the learning tour with Farmamerica.
“One of the things I learned today is that the future of agriculture in southern Minnesota is not soybeans and corn. It’s moving into other things,” said 5th grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran Schools in Janesville, Joan Quiram.
One of those plants moving into the rotation is commercial hemp.
“One thing I thought that was very interesting at the hemp place was that southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and parts of Wisconsin are the best places in the world to grow hemp as far as the climate and the soil,” said Quiram.
Farmamerica hopes to continue these tours in future years to keep up with growing industries and educate the educators on agricultural industries.
“It’s just starting out now, but it’ll be in the rotation for farmers with corn and soybeans and Minnesota, Minnesota is a great place to grow it. Here in Waseca, we’ve got the extraction site coming so it’s going to be great for Waseca and Mankato’s economy,” said Durand.
THC levels for commercial hemp cannot exceed 0.3 percent.
