Former Scarlet coaching young athletes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The next generation of tennis stars are getting their practice in these summer months.
Sydney Douglas is a Mankato West Alumna and currently plays tennis for Gustavus Adolphus. In her spare time she’s helping young athletes to perfect their craft.
“This has been going on since like the second week of June and this is my first summer being a coach but I have grown up playing tennis so it’s fun to finally be on the other side, the coaching side of it,” Sydney Douglas, tennis coach, said.
Douglas is giving back to the town she grew up in by sharing her expertise of the sport.
“We’re hoping to grow more tennis in the community, our numbers are getting better but we really love seeing all these kids out here, it feels really good to be able to share my knowledge with these kids and see them grow through the weeks that they’ve been here and it’s always fun when kids come back and say they want to play some more so yeah it’s really fun,” Douglas said.
