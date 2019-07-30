Gov. Walz kicks off Road Satey Week highlighting ‘Slow Poke Law’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz kicked off a week-long effort to bring awareness to new road safety laws with a press conference Monday.
The Minnesota Governor, along with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, highlighted the “left lane”, or “slow poke," law, prior to the law, along with the hands free law, going into effect Thursday.
“The left lane law and hands free law are a combined effort to helping prevent distracted driving and protecting construction workers,” the Governor and Lt. Governor’s office said in a press release.
The full press conference can be found below.
