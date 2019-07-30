Kids volunteer in area neighborhoods

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of area kids are putting on their work gloves and volunteering around their neighborhoods.
Five local ELCA churches teamed up this week to give their youth groups the opportunity to help their communities.
Some of the kids spray painted storm drains across Lake Crystal in an effort to keep the lake clean and to increase visibility Tuesday.
They’ve also spent time at the Echo Food Shelf, in city gardens pulling weeds, serving breakfast at local shelters and sorting donations at clothing drives.
“Yesterday we were at S.S. Boutique and we sorted clothing, and at the end they told our kids that with the one hour of work that we did, we were able to do what their volunteers do in 10 days,” Family Youth Foundation Director Anna Wencl said. “So that’s huge, and that was really empowering to our kids to hear that number to realize that just their work together could make that much of an impact.”
To learn more about these churches’ efforts, visit Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s website.
