Le Leche League of Mankato/St. Peter announcing events for breastfeeding support and education

Silent auction to be held on August 4th

By KEYC Online Staff | July 30, 2019 at 7:36 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 7:36 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ines Wingert from Le Leche League of Mankato/St. Peter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their upcoming events. The Le Leche supports mothers and children by providing breastfeeding support and education

Events include a silent auction at Buscher Park in Mankato on August 4th to raise funds and celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.

For more information visit https://lllmankatostpeter.weebly.com/

