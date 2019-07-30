Le Leche League of Mankato/St. Peter announcing events for breastfeeding support and education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ines Wingert from Le Leche League of Mankato/St. Peter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their upcoming events. The Le Leche supports mothers and children by providing breastfeeding support and education
Events include a silent auction at Buscher Park in Mankato on August 4th to raise funds and celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.
For more information visit https://lllmankatostpeter.weebly.com/
