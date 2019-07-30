Mankato Family YMCA to require swim tests at Spring Lake Park Pool

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA is also adding another layer of safety to the Spring Lake Park swimming pool.
Staff will test the swimming ability of everyone 18 and under. Those over the age of 18 will also be tested if it appears they have difficulty swimming. The Mankato Family YMCA implemented a similar test at Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato this year.
YMCA Staff says they will use the results to decide which area of the pool a swimmer will be allowed to use.
Spring Lake Park pool will open to the public Wednesday at 1:00.
If you haven’t taken the swim test yet, the Y says you can do so today at Tourtellotte pool from 1 to 5:30.
The test will only need to be taken once during the swimmer’s first visit to the pool.
