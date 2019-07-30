National Night Out, fighting crime with a night of family fun

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - German Park in New Ulm hosted a crowd Monday for the town’s annual National Night Out, a nationwide event that promotes police and community partnerships.
New Ulm Parks and Recreation teamed up with the local police and fire departments to help fight crime with a night of fun.
“We’re putting it together to try to get the community together, get us to know each other better. We know statistically, nationally and locally, that there is evidence that the better the community knows each other there is actually success as far as reducing crime,” said the New Ulm Police Department’s Chief of Police Dave Borchert.
Among the entertainment of the crime fighting night was the Hobo Band, who are veterans at the event.
“We’ve been a part of National Night Out at least half a dozen years now, we generally play every year on this date. It’s a great crowd, it’s a great night to be here and we’re just proud to be a part of something that’s such a good cause, such a good event,” said Hobo Band member Gerard Aloisio.
Community members intermingled with emergency personnel while enjoying the sights and sounds.
“Just trying to get to know each other, trying to know their firefighters, trying to know their police officers and, you know, by doing that, there’s sometimes questions that come up where people maybe don’t feel comfortable coming up to the police department or coming up to the fire department and asking and this is an opportunity for them to ask us directly,” said Borchert.
“You never get the chance to actually talk to people who show up at your house when it’s burning or come help you when you need them. This is an opportunity for people to interact with all those people you never really get to meet,” said Aloisio.
New Ulm’s National Night Out is a kick-off for Picnics at the Park, a free outdoor concert series, held every Monday night at German Park.
