22nd annual Mankato Ribfest starts Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Riverfront Park and Vetter Stone Amphitheater will be rocking starting Thursday for the 22nd Annual Ribfest in Mankato.
Mark Grant from Porky Chick’s joined KEYC News 12 Midday on Tuesday.
The event kicks off with classic rock band 38 Special hitting the stage Thursday, August 1.
Friday night features country music icon Dwight Yoakam.
And rounding out the 2019 list of headline entertainment is Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue.
General admission tickets are $10.00 in advance and $12.00 the day of show.
A limited number of reserved seats are available.
Ribfest runs August 1 through the 4th at Riverfront Park.
Don’t forget to vote for your favorite ribber at www.keyc.com/ribfest. You’ll also be able to register to win prizes!
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.