Nicollet couple to set sail down the Mississippi

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - A local couple will be setting sail on a 3 week voyage down the Mississippi River.
It's a bucket list item for the Chadderdons, who see no better time than now as they are newly empty nesters.
Their route will take then south down the Mississippi to southern Illinois.
Because of the lack of amenities along the river after this point, the couple will head east on the Ohio River until they get to the Tennessee River, where they will turn south once again and merge with the Tombigbee River before ending up in Mobile, Alabama.
“Our youngest has graduated which is kind of a milestone. Four kids are off going to be on their own whether in school or military service. It’s kind of a change for us and something we are doing on our own after making that milestone,” Marc Chadderdon said.
Chadderdon adds that challenges to expect include weather and getting fuel.
They also have allotted three weeks for the usually two week boat ride so they can go explore a couple towns if they wish.
