Political messages carved into stone at Minneopa State Park removed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR reports someone carved political messages into the sandstone at Minneopa State Park.
A park staff member confirmed the carvings said "MAGA" and "TRUMP 2020," and they have already been removed.
A popular spot for visitors, the DNR says it’s illegal to deface state park property and carving is not allowed, although it isn’t uncommon.
The people responsible for carving into the stone were asked to leave the area.
No arrests have been made, but the case was referred to Blue Earth County officials.
