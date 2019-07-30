Salvation Army gathers school supplies for families in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, the Mankato Salvation Army is taking applications for families in need of assistance gathering school supplies.
Within weeks, hundreds of kids in the Greater Mankato area will need rulers, notebooks, pencils and pens.
The Mankato Salvation Army wants to help regional kids and families by making sure all students have what they need to begin the year.
Part of their Free School Supplies program, the Mankato Salvation Army requires parents to register their families in person.
They must provide photo I.D. and proof of government assistance to be eligible for the supplies.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.