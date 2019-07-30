Sen. Tina Smith staff members visit Mankato for Housing Listening Tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, residents and those who work in the housing industry addressed concerns such as rent prices, wages and more during Sen. Tina Smith’s Housing Listening Tour, which was hosted by her Housing and Regional staff.
Former Mankato resident Ruby Mehr said after her rent was raised, she decided the best thing to do would be to move to North Mankato.
“I had lived in my location for nine years. New owners came in and purchased the building, raised the rent $300 plus all utilities. As a retired person, I could do it, but I wouldn’t be able to do anything else," she said.
Tuesday, attendees addressed additional concerns.
Renting an apartment can be expensive for low-income individuals who pay the majority of their income on rent.
According to Partners for Affordable Housing, Blue Earth County is an area of severe cost burden, which refers to those who use 50 percent or more of their wages on housing.
Moreover, even getting into an emergency shelter can be a challenge when there's a waiting list.
For others, accepting a full-time job can mean being cut off from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, leaving them in a worse position than before.
Having reliable transportation to work is also a complication for some, who might have to decide between paying rent and paying for their vehicle.
Sen. Smith’s staff have been gathering notes throughout their tour and plan to conclude those meetings in October.
“We want to hear from community members so that way we can find long-term solutions for the housing shortage in Minnesota," said Osman Ahmed, a housing policy director for Sen. Smith.
Taking action was a common theme addressed throughout the meeting.
“Well, when I saw it was impossible to deal with the new owners of the building, even though I had been there nine years and never had been a problem renter, I knew that I had to take action," Mehr said.
